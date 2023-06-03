New Delhi: UK PM Rishi Sunak Condoles Odisha Train Tragedy. “My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond,” Tweets UK PM Rishi Sunak.

My thoughts and prayers are with @narendramodi and with all affected by the tragic events in Odisha. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed, and my heartfelt support and admiration to the survivors and those working tirelessly to respond. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 3, 2023