Tonight, in his first few hours as Prime Minister, Keir Starmer has spoken to allies and partners across the world. The UK stands ready to continue to work with them to deliver security and growth at home and abroad. PM call with President Biden of the United States, Prime Minister of Canda, President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, EU Commission President von der Leyen, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Tusk of Poland and others.