UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss has been elected as the next Prime Minister of Britain and leader of the governing Conservative Party on Monday. With the win, she becomes the third female Prime Minister of United Kingdom after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

Liz defeated her rival, former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399, after over six-week-long gruelling campaign.

The two contenders have gone through a postal ballot of all the Conservative members, numbering around one lakh sixty thousand Tory electorate to replace the UK’s outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Truss takes over at a time when the UK is saddled with rising inflation and its worst cost-of-living crisis.

Soon after the announcement of her name, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in her speech said, she will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow Britain’s economy and they will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.

Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July this year after months of scandal. Following the announcement, Mr Johnson will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. His successor will follow him and be asked to form a government.