Ujjwala Scheme Extended To Cover 1 Crore More Beneficiaries

New Delhi: The Government had kept fuel supplies running uninterrupted across the country during the COVID19 lockdown period. Taking note of the crucial nature of fuel requirement in the lives of people, the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21, in the Parliament today, announced key initiatives in the Petroleum & Natural Gas Sector:

Ujjwala Scheme, which has already benefitted 8 crore households, will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.

100 more districts will be being added to the City Gas Distribution Network in the next three years.

A Gas pipeline project will be taken up in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

An Independent Gas Transport System Operator will be set up for facilitation and coordination of booking of common carrier capacity in all-natural gas pipelines on a non-discriminatory open access basis.