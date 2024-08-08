Ujjwala 2.0 Sees Continued Success: 1.60 Crore Connections Released Under Phase-2

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched on 01.05.2016 to release deposit free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country. The target to release 8 crore connections was achieved in September, 2019. To cover the remaining poor households, PMUY phase-2 (Ujjwala 2.0) was launched in August 2021 and till January 2023, 1.60 crore Ujjwala 2.0 connections had been released. Further, in view of fresh requests, in September 2023, Government approved release of additional 75 lakh PMUY connections. OMCs have completed the release of these 75 lakh PMUY connections as of 8th July 2024. As on 01.07.2024, there are 10.33 crore LPG connections under PMUY.

In order to augment LPG coverage in the country various steps have been taken inter alia, including organizing campaigns for promotion of PMUY, organizing melas/camps to enrol and distribute connections, promotion through Out of Home (OOH) hoardings, radio jingles, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Vans etc., spreading awareness about advantages of using LPG over other conventional fuels and safe usage of LPG through LPG Panchayats, enrolment/awareness camps under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, facilitation of consumers and their families for Aadhar enrolment and opening of bank accounts for getting PMUY connections, simplification of process of getting LPG connection, online application for PMUY connection at www.pmuy.gov.in, nearest LPG distributors, Common Service Centres (CSC) etc., option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), swap option from 14.2 Kg to 5 Kg, provision for Migrant Families to avail new connection on Self-Declaration instead of Proof of Address and Ration Card. As a result of these efforts, the per capita consumption for PMUY beneficiaries has improved to 3.95 refills in FY 2023-24.