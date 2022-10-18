UIDAI tops the Grievance Redressal Index for the second consecutive month

New Delhi : The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again topped amongst all Group A Ministries, Departments and Autonomous Bodies for resolving public grievances in the rankings report published by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the month of September 2022. This is the second consecutive month UIDAI has topped the said rankings.

UIDAI has been a top performer in resolution of Public Grievances received through CPGRAMS, and making continuous efforts to make Aadhaar holders experience better.

UIDAI has a strong grievance redressal ecosystem in place comprising of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, Technology Centre, and engaged contact centre partners. A coherent system is enabling UIDAI to resolve around 92% of CRM Grievances within a week.

The organization is facilitating ease of living, and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually rolling out state-of-the-art Open-Source CRM solution. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features to enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents.

The new CRM Solution has the capability to support multi-channels like phone call, email, Chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in through which the grievances can be lodged, tracked and resolved effectively.

Pan-India rollout of phone and IVRS services in 12 languages has been completed. This gives residents a completely new user experience with unique features on IVRS like check Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, information on enrolment centre location etc.

Further rollout of other channels under new CRM solution is under progress. UIDAI is committed to serve residents, and has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of doing business.