UIDAI HQ Building wins top Green Building Award

New Delhi : The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Headquarter in New Delhi has won the prestigious GRIHA Exemplary Performance Award 2022, a top national level Green Building Award.

GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) is a national rating system for green buildings in India. UIDAI HQ has been declared a winner among the existing highest rated building category.

UIDAI believes and promotes the idea of recycle and reuse to reduce carbon footprint. It has been harnessing solar power to meet a portion of its energy consumption. It is recycling and reusing water and has been adhering to sustainable waste management practices.

On an average, 25% to 30% of its daily water consumption is coming from recycled water. Similarly, the UIDAI HQ building is also recharging ground water 3590 KL per year, on an average.

The nominations for this award were invited in the month of October 2022 from GRIHA rated buildings across the country. UIDAI HQ building participated in the said competition in which 100 point rating system was considered across 34 criteria.

In 2021, UIDAI HQ building was adjudged the runners up. The constant endeavor and the award is a clear recognition of how authorities and staff at UIDAI have been constantly working to stay environmentally-conscious, and contributing to the net zero target of the country. The eco friendliness of the building also offers a congenial working environment to the staff.