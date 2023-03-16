The Unique Identification Authority of India, UIDAI has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost. The Electronics and IT Ministry said, it is a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents.

The free service is available for the next three months from the 15th of March to 14th of June this year. The Ministry said, this service is free only on myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of 50 rupees at physical Aadhaar centres.

The UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued ten years back and never got updated. The Ministry said, this will help in improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate.

During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity for residents in India. Nearly one thousand two hundred government schemes and programmes, run by both the Central and State governments, are using Aadhaar-based identification for delivery of services.