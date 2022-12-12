UGC requests Higher Educational Institutions to implement NEP

New Delhi : On 13.04.2022, University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued ‘Guidelines for Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously’. These guidelines are available at https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/5729348_Guidelines-for-pursuing-two-academic-programmes-simultaneously.pdf . UGC has requested the Higher Educational Institutions to implement these guidelines for the benefit of the students and to devise mechanisms through their statutory bodies for allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has informed that International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad is an autonomous institute (Deemed to be university) and has autonomy to frame guidelines in this regard.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.