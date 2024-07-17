UGC Instructs Educational Institutions to Complete Recruitment by July 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment of faculty in universities, deemed universities, and colleges. In a recent letter, the UGC has urged all higher educational institutions to take prompt action to fill vacant positions. Additionally, institutions are required to update the status of their recruitment process on the University Activity Monitoring Portal by July 31, 2024. The UGC has previously sent several reminders about this issue, emphasizing the importance of adhering to UGC recruitment guidelines. Addressing faculty shortages is crucial for enhancing the quality of higher education.