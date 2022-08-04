New Delhi : The Udyam Sakhi Portal ( https://udyam-sakhi.com/ ) was launched in March, 2018 to provide information regarding the financial schemes, policies and programmes of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to existing and prospective women entrepreneurs. The portal helps women to start, build and grow their businesses. A total of 4207 women have so far registered on the portal, out of which 943 women belong to the State of Bihar.

The Udyam Sakhi Portal is a platform for providing information relating to (i) Financial Schemes of Ministry of MSME /other Central Ministries, such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP); Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE); MUDRA; etc. (ii) Policies and Programmes of Ministry of MSME & other Central Ministries. (iii) Preparation of Business plan; (iv) Details of Nodal offices / supporting organisations of Ministry of MSME in the respective States and the Country; (v) Information about exhibitions, trade fairs & international events organised/supported by Ministry of MSME, etc.

The number of registered beneficiaries from Darbhanga and Madhubani in the State of Bihar is Nil and 607 respectively. An expenditure of Rs. 43.52 lakhs was incurred for development of the Udyam Sakhi portal.

The category wise details of women registered on Udyam Sakhi Portal, from the state of Bihar, as on 01.08.2022, is as under :

Gen OBC SC ST 117 186 195 445

The Udyam Sakhi Portal helps in disseminating information on Government’s schemes, policies and activities to women entrepreneurs, thus helping in women empowerment.

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.