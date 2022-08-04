Udyam, e-Shram, National Career Services (NCS) portal and Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employees Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portals will be interlinked, says Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi : In the Budget Announcement made by Hon’ble Finance Minister on 1st February 2022, it was said that “Udyam, e-Shram, National Career Services (NCS) portal and Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employees Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portals will be interlinked. Their scope will be widened. They will now perform as portals with live, organic databases, providing Government to Citizen (G2C), Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B) services. These services will relate to credit facilitation, skilling and recruitment with an aim to further formalize the economy and enhance entrepreneurial opportunities for all.

Ministry of Labour & Employment has informed that, an Advisory Committee has been constituted under the nodal Ministry, MSME, to facilitate the integration of the National Career Service (NCS), E-Shram, Udyam and ASEEM Portals. As on date, the integration between NCS Portal and E-Shram Portal has been completed.

Further, the Government runs various programs to enhance digitalization for MSMEs such as Udyam Registration portal, GeM, TReDS, msmemart.com, MSME SAMBANDH and MSME SAMADHAN portals.

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.