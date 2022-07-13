Uddhav Thackeray declares Shiv Sena’s support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has announced that his party will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu for the Presidential polls. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai last evening, Mr. Thackeray said that he has taken this decision after due deliberations with Party workers and elected representatives. He said, leaders like Nirmala Gavit, Aamshya Padavi, and members of Eklavya Adivasi Vikas Sanstha requested him to support Ms. Murmu.

He said, there can be no politics when it comes to Presidential polls, adding that the decision was taken to respect the wishes of tribal community leaders and his Party’s elected members.