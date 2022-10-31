Uber’s India-based engineering team powers voice ordering on Uber Eats globally

New Delhi: As conversational commerce becomes more mainstream, Uber’s Hyderabad-based engineering team has led the integration of Google Assistant into the Uber Eats app, making voice ordering a reality for eaters across the globe.

As consumers across the world get used to voice commands to get most of their daily needs met, ordering food and groceries through the Uber Eats app just by asking a voice assistant to do so has immense potential from a convenience standpoint. This saves eaters the effort of navigating through the app to find their favored restaurant, and then finding their preferred food items, now taking the ordering experience to a whole new level.

This feature aims to help eaters seamlessly order items like food, groceries, and convenience items from their favorite restaurants and stores, all by saying “Ok Google” into their phones. Asking Google Assistant for food from a restaurant now activates the Uber Eats app for eaters in markets where the platform is present. The voice assistant will then confirm choices and make any sought changes.

The entire process of integration was completed over a period of three months, led from Uber’s Tech center in Hyderabad.

Commenting on the launch of the new feature, Jaiteerth Patwari, Director of Engineering, Uber Delivery said, “At Uber, we are always innovating to develop features that cater to the changing needs of our consumers. With this new feature, customers across the world can simply ask their phones to order anything from food to groceries and convenience items for them. I am excited about this launch which our Hyderabad-based Tech teams have driven end to end. With this feature, ordering food has been made easier through innovation for the global market.”

The integration comes as a major step in the process of using machine learning to make the Eats app more user friendly, and is a testament to the knowhow of the Eats Engineering team in India when it comes to making the experience more seamless. Voice ordering is available to all Android users across markets the world over, providing them ease of ordering.