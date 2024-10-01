Uber teams up with Shadowfax to accelerate Moto growth across India

Mumbai : Uber, one of India’s leading ridesharing platform today announced a strategic tech integration with Shadowfax, the country’s largest two-wheeler logistics fleet and a leading provider of express parcel delivery services & value added solutions to drive growth of its two wheeler category Uber Moto, across the country. This industry-first partnership will strengthen Shadowfax’s position as the most diversified Third Party Logistics (3PL) provider, with over 2 lakh active two-wheelers now powering Uber Moto as well. By integrating Shadowfax’s fleet, Uber aims to expand its supply pool of drivers and service coverage while improving reliability for riders seeking fast and affordable bike-sharing options for their commute.

The integration is breaking new ground for Uber in an exciting space of growth for ridesharing and is already LIVE across multiple cities. It is also helping create additional earning opportunities for drivers working with Shadowfax while unlocking a substantial supply pool for Uber Moto. The partnership will also enable Uber to launch Uber Moto operations in many new towns where it doesn’t yet operate by leveraging the supply pool of drivers working with Shadowfax that operates in over 2500 cities and 18,000 pincodes across India.