Uber Rentals expands to 39 cities supporting unique travel needs emerging in the new normal

Bhubaneswar : Uber today announced that its Rentals service is now available in 39 cities, with most riders using the multi-hour, multi-stop option to visit friends and family, conduct business meetings and official work.

Other use cases emerging across the country since the product launch in June 2020 include running errands, grocery shopping, visiting a place of worship, along with shifting homes and flat hunting.

With riders looking for convenient, affordable and safe mobility solutions to go about their daily lives, Uber Rentals allows them the flexibility to book affordable travel options in the new normal. The company also revealed that the service was witnessing double trip digit growth month on month, with great consumer demand in metros like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, where the average trip duration is over 2 hours.

Uber launched Rentals after the extended lockdown last year to support the changing needs of its communities, along with creating earning opportunities for driver partners.

The 24×7 on-demand service allows riders to book a car and driver for several hours with freedom of making multiple stops, as they would do with their own car. This makes running successive errands or attending business appointments a breeze, removing the need to book multiple trips.

Johny, Head of South East Asia at Freshworks and a Bangalore resident, said, “Uber Rentals is my preferred mode of transport especially on days when I need to be at multiple places in a single day. We used it very recently when we had to get our vaccine shots. It is so much more convenient and comfortable riding with the same driver for 3-4 hours when we can make multiple stops in the time period, rather than waiting for a cab every time. It is definitely a simpler and hassle free mode of travel.”

Commenting on the success of the service, Ratul Ghosh, Head, Rider Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said, “At Uber, we are always innovating to come up with mobility solutions that serve the changing needs of our communities. Many of our riders have new use cases and different needs now, one of which is being able to book affordable multi-hour, multi-stop options to travel in the new normal. The expansion of the service to 39 cities and the consistent month on month growth we have witnessed on Uber Rentals speaks to how the service is catering to the needs of riders. For our drivers, this offers them yet another opportunity to earn on the platform.”

With comprehensive safety measures in place, convenient pick-ups, affordable prices and digital payment options at a touch of a button, Uber hopes to offer a seamless product experience in the new car rentals category that riders and drivers enjoy on its other popular products.

Uber Rentals is available in 39 cities across the country, namely Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kochi, Jaipur, Guwahati, Bhopal, Nagpur, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, Agra, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Dehradun, Surat, Ajmer, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Nashik, Prayagraj and Jabalpur.

