Uber launches Hourly Rentals for multi-hour, multi-stop needs

Bhubaneswar: Uber today launched Hourly Rentals, a 24×7 on-demand, intra city service, which allows riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey, thereby providing them greater flexibility as they restart their lives after a lengthy lockdown. Through the new service, Uber aims to provide riders the convenience they would get with their own car starting at an affordable price point of Rs 189 for a one-hour/ ten km package. Riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12-hours.

Commenting on the new service, Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, IndiaSA said, “Hourly Rentals is our solution for that – it allows users to book their Uber for multiple hours with flexible and affordable packages, make multiple stops on their journey, and of course these rides will provide the highest possible safety standards. For our drivers, this offers them yet another opportunity to earn on the platform.”

The service is available in 17 cities across the country, namely Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar etc. Over the past few weeks, Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist, a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers etc. Using Hourly Rentals is as easy as booking any other Uber trip. Riders only need to update their Uber app to the latest version if they are not able to see ‘Hourly Rentals’.

