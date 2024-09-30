U.S. President Joe Biden Approves $567 Million in Defense Support for Taiwan

U.S President Joe Biden has approved 567 million dollars in defense support for Taiwan. According to the White House, Biden has delegated the Secretary of State the authority to direct the drawdown of up to 567 million dollars in defense articles, services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training to provide assistance to Taiwan.

In April this year, Biden signed a hard-fought bill into law that provides billions of dollars of new US aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia, as well as for Israel and Taiwan.