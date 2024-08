Bhubaneswar: U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Ms Jennifer Larson today called on Chief Minister Sri Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan to discuss ways to strengthen the partnership between the US and Odisha. CM expressed his keenness for collaboration with US Universities in frontier areas like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. He also emphasized on strengthening partnership in various sectors such as industries, education, renewable energy, tourism & culture.