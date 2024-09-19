Two Youths From Odisha Shine Bright at WorldSkills 2024, Raise Aspiration for Skill Development

Lyon, 19 September 2024: Two talented and skilled youngsters made their home state of Odisha proud through their remarkable achievements at the recently concluded WorldSkills 2024, in Lyon, France, with Amaresh Kumar Sahu winning Bronze in the Renewable Energy skill category and Akhil Gedela receiving the Medallion of Excellence in Water Technology, showcasing India’s growing expertise in sustainable and future-focused technologies.

Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil, hailing from Odisha, have brought pride to India by winning a Bronze medal in Renewable Energy and receiving a Medallion of Excellence, respectively, at the prestigious WorldSkills Lyon 2024 competition. Their remarkable achievement underscores India’s growing expertise in sustainable and future-focused technologies.

Amaresh’s journey to this global stage began with a deep-seated interest in renewable energy, nurtured through various activities that sparked his passion. His dedication and growth were evident as he progressed from national competitions to representing India internationally.

Under the mentorship of Prem Bharti, an expert in solar and wind technologies, Amaresh gained invaluable skills and insights. His training included mastering key software essential for the field, which played a crucial role in his success at WorldSkills 2024.

Akhil Gedela, from Paralakhemundi, Odisha, is an enthusiastic individual with a dual passion for water technology and artistic pursuits, including portraits and crafts. His journey in water technology began with a fascination for the essential systems that manage and distribute water. This interest in the intricate and vital field of water management has driven him to explore innovative solutions to improve sustainability and efficiency in water systems.

By dedicating himself to mastering every aspect of water technology, he was supported by the invaluable guidance of his expert mentor, Mr Rajat Kumar Samantaray. Mr Samantaray’s extensive expertise and insightful feedback have been crucial in refining Akhil’s techniques and boosting his confidence. This support, combined with Akhil’s efforts and motivation, prepared him for the global competition.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and industry partners, provided extensive support and training to Amaresh and other competitors. Their collaborative efforts ensured that the participants were well-prepared to meet international standards.

Congratulating Team India, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt of India, said, “Having witnessed their journey firsthand, in Lyon, I can say that performing at this level, under such immense pressure, is no easy feat. The technical precision, the finesse in delivery, and the focus required all leave a lasting mark. I wholeheartedly congratulate Team India for their exceptional achievements at WorldSkills 2024. This is a moment of immense pride for our country. The Bronze medals and Medallions of Excellence are not just personal triumphs but a testament to the nation’s growing emphasis on skills. These young competitors have not only showcased their individual brilliance but also reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving global excellence in skills development. Their success strengthens our resolve to empower more youth with future-ready skills that will drive India’s growth on the world stage, delivering on our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Kushal and Viksit Bharat.”

Amaresh’s Bronze medal in Renewable Energy and Akhil’s Medallion of Excellence in Water Technology highlight India’s rising prominence in sustainable technologies and its commitment to achieving global excellence in skills development. Their journeys serve as an inspiration to aspiring young professionals across the country, showcasing the transformative power of dedication, training, and mentorship.

The state of Odisha saw the maximum number of participants with 15 individuals, across a range of skills. These participants competed against 1300+ competitors from 70 nations in various skills such as Mobile Applications Development, Bricklaying, CNC Milling, CNC Turning, Electrical Installations, Electronics, Renewable Energy, Plumbing and Heating, Water Technology, Welding, Robot Systems Integration, and more.