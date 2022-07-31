Two terrorists gunned down in J&K’s Baramulla district in separate encounters

Jammu: In Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Baramulla district in separate encounters during the past 24 hours.

Police said, one terrorist was neutralized this morning at Binner area of Baramulla district. The slain terrorist was a resident of Pattan in Baramulla district. He was linked to banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit and was active since May this year.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition which include one AK rifle, two magazines and 30 rounds were recovered from the encounter site.

Earlier, one terrorist was neutralized by security forces at village Wanigam Bala in Kreeri area of Baramulla district yesterday morning.