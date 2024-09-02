 Two Students Praveen & Rampal from KIIT University to participate in 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Bhubaneswar: The 2024 Summer Paralympics will be held in Paris, France, from 28th August to 8th September 2024. Among the athletes representing India in Para Athletics are Praveen Kumar and Rampal, both competing in the High Jump events. Praveen Kumar, a Silver Medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, will compete in the High Jump T64 event and is hopeful of bettering his medal in this edition of the Games. Rampal, who will compete in the High Jump T47 event, is aiming for a medal after finishing 6th at the 2016 Rio Paralympics and 5th at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Both Praveen and Rampal are pursuing their Master’s Degree in Sociology at KIIT University, where they are provided with free education under the university’s sports scholarship program. They have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, for his unwavering support and guidance throughout their journey.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta has also conveyed his best wishes to both Praveen and Rampal as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, encouraging them to excel and make the nation proud.