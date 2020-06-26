Two of &TV shows – ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’ and ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’ resume shoot

Mumbai: It is time for the cameras to roll! After a three-month lockdown, &TV resumed shoot for two of its shows, ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr. B. R Ambedkar’ and ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’ keeping all safety guidelines and precautions in mind starting June 26th and June 25th respectively. The limited cast and crew members who reached the sets on the first day of the shoot could not contain their happiness and were thrilled to hear the words, ‘Lights, Camera & Action’ after such a long gap. Ready to roll with the camera, Gracy Singh who plays Santoshi Maa reached the sets of its show all excited and prepared. Same goes for Jagannath Nivangune who plays Ramji MalojiSakpal and Neha Joshi who plays Bhimabai.

Speaking about her first day at the shoot, Gracy Singh, Santoshi Maa from ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein’ said, “The moment I got a call confirming the shoot date, my excitement knew no bounds. I prepared my bag with the required accessories and makeup items properly sanitised and even kept aside the character outfit that I wore from home to the sets. Only the touch up was done on the sets once or twice. I felt the same way as I did on the first day of my shoot on this show. The moment we reached the sets, our temperature, and body oxygen levels, was screened. We welcomed each other in our traditional Indian style, i.e. Namaste, followed by a quick catching up session. There were limited people on sets and were wearing masks, including me. At every point in and around the sets, there was umpteen number of sanitiser bottles and sprays. It was quite a distinct experience, but I am sure with time, we all will get used to it.”

Jagannath Nivangune, Ramji MalojiSakpal from Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar’ commented, “Upon signing up for the show, I had started reading ‘ChangdevBhavanraoKhairmode’s book ‘Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’. But, due to busy shooting schedules, I was unable to finish the book. However, now I managed to read all eight parts of the book. It was wonderful to see Neha and Smruti Ji along with other cast members. We greeted each other with a Namaste. I am fully prepared with own personal sanitation kit and carried lot of masks with me for everyone just as goodwill gesture, though we also have those available on the sets. Our temperature was checked, alongside ensuring we sanitise our hands at regular intervals and continue wearing masks when off the camera. Everyone has been strictly adhering to the protocols and following social distancing norms. We have an exciting track coming up focusing on another landmark moment in Babasaheb’s life.”

Neha Joshi, Bhimabaifrom Ek Mahanayak Dr B. R Ambedkar’ said, I was missing my reading and rehearsing sessions with Jagannath and our Director Imtiaz Ji. I have been draping the saree all by myself for years and since the past couple of months I had been missing wearing one, so it makes me happy to be able to get into my saree look again. With the excitement of meeting everyone, I took out one of my favourite sarees to wear on the sets. I also carried my makeup, food, and safety kit to ensure I am fully prepared and protected, even though we have ample sanitation amenities available on the sets. It was a homecoming of sorts. We have a significant track worked out, and we are quite excited for it to hit the television screens soon.”

&TV’s ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar’ is a never-told-before life story of Babasaheb in the Hindi GEC space. Produced by Smruti Sushilkumar Shinde’s SOBO Films, the show is an inspirational story of Babasaheb and his journey from the tender age of five, to him becoming the prime architect of the Indian constitution.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrath Kathayein’ is the captivating story that captures the pure connection between ‘Bhakt and Bhagwan’.

