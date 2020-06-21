Bhubaneswar: Two more COVID19 deaths reported in #Odisha, death toll rises to 14. Two COVID19 patients–76-year-old male from Bargarh & 49-year-old from Ganjam district–succumb to the disease. One COVID patient of Puri dies. Death reason is not COVID.

76-yr-old man of Bargarh dies of COVID-19. He was suffering from diabetes. Right pointing backhand index 49-year-old man of Ganjam dies of COVID-19. He was a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

It should be noted that Odisha reports highest-ever single-day spike of 304 COVID19 cases, 272 from quarantine centres & 32 local contacts. Total cases rise to 5160 .

District wise

1. Khurdha: 05

2. Malkangiri: 02

3. Cuttack: 13

4. Nayagarh: 3

5. Jagatsinghpur: 29

6. Jharsuguda: 25

7. Balasore: 17

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9: Sonepur: 4

10: Kandhamal: 12

11. Bhadrak: 11

12. Bargarh: 14

13. Jajpur: 21

14. Ganjam: 40

15. Gajapati: 47

16. Puri: 3

17. Sundargarh: 1

18. Sambalpur: 2

19. Bolangir: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 6

21: Kendrapada: 5

22. Fire & NDRF Personnel: 42 (Returned from Amphan Duty, WB)

