Malkangiri: Today two hardcore Maoists Kanna Madi (ACM)& Lakke Punem (PM) of AOBSZC, Military platoon has laid down their arms & surrendered before Superintendent of Police, Malkangiri in response to the appeals made by CM Naveen Patnaik & DG Police. Superintendent of Police, Malkangiri urge to other cadres to follow them & join the mainstream.

Related

comments