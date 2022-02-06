Two Days State Mourning from February 6th as a mark of respect on the passing away of Sushri Lata Mangeshkar

New Delhi: It is with profound sorrow that the Government of India announces the passing away of Sushri Lata Mangeshkar today. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be two days State Mourning from today throughout India.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast from 06.02.2022 to 07.02.2022 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

It has also been decided that a State Funeral will be accorded to Sushri Lata Mangeshkar.