Two Days Sensitization workshop at Indore. MP.

New Delhi :The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India is organizing a two day sensitization workshop under the augustpresenceofDrVirendraKumar,MinisterofSocial Justice & Empowerment along with all the Ministersfrom all the State Governments/UTs and also to the Principal Secretaries/Secretaries from all the State Governments/UTs on various schemes and benefits of Government of India, which also includes ADIP, SIPDA, Scholarships, National Fund schemes.

During the inaugural function the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment will also inaugurate a dedicated software on ADIP Portal which will capitulate all the beneficiaries across the country. Further ADIP Portal implement to uploading the data of all beneficiaries and distribution of camps which will ensure that there is no duplicity and also serves one point portal for the details of all the beneficiaries of all the ADIP Camps.