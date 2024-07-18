Two days National Seminar on Innovation in Regimenal therapy organises in Srinagar

Two days National Seminar on Innovation in Regimenal therapy – Combining traditional methods with contemporary research was inaugurated today at, University of Kashmir, Srinagar. The seminar is being organized by Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Srinagar a peripheral institute of Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine New Delhi, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

During the inaugural session two MoUs were also signed by CCRUM with CSIR-IIIM, J&K and SKIMS, Srinagar. Both the Vice Chancellors and Director SKIMS expressed their willingness to collaborate with CCRUM in the area of research and development of Unani Medicine.

Dr. N. Zaheer Ahmed, DG, CCRUM, New Delhi presided over the inaugural function. Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir was Special Guest of Honour, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed Ramshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST Awantipora was distinguished guest of Honour, Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, Director, SKIMS, Srinagar was Guest of Honour in the inaugural function. The seminar aims to enhance Regimenal therapy a core component of Unani Medicine that emphasizes life style modifications and physical therapies for Holistic health. With its rich heritage Unani Medicine has long utilized techniques such as massage, cupping, exercise and diet regulations which comes under Ilaj Bit Tadbeer to promote well being. In his presidential address Dr. N. Zaheer Ahmed highlighted the development of SOPs on Hijama, an important regimenal therapy of Unani medicine and emphasised the importance of organizing the seminar on regimenal therapy and highlighted the recent initiatives of CCRUM.

Eminent speakers and experts from CCRUM and other reputed Unani colleges delivered talks on important topics related to regimenal therapy. The special feature of the seminar is the hands on training on 3 important modalities – Natool (irrigation), Irsal-e- alaq (leech therapy) and Hijama (cupping). The aim is to encourage innovation in this area with the use of latest technologies.