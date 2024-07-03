Two days’ Global INDIAai Summit 2024 kickstarted today at New Delhi

The two days’ Global INDIAai Summit 2024 kickstarted today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and the opening ceremony was graced by the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Vice Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Government of Japan, Mr. Hiroshi Yoshida, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, and Commerce & lndustry, Government of India, Shri Jitin Prasada, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri S Krishnan, President, NASSCOM, Ms. Debjani Ghosh, Vice President, OpenAI, Mr. Srinivas Narayanan and Additional Secretary, MeitY, Shri Abhishek Singh.

The event saw the participation of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) experts, delegates, industry and startup veterans, AI practitioners, academicians, students, and officials from Central and State Governments.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized on the intent and approach of Government of India to democratize the technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make it accessible to all, leaving no one behind. He shared that the government intends to invest in AI focused common use public platforms, which can be used by one and all to innovate, develop and deliver the products and services in a competitive and collaborative manner.

He also touched on the development in AI space by Japan, European Union, USA, and UN. He cautioned on the risks posed by AI, which can be a threat to democratic communities, and called for responsible & human centered AI.

Mr. Hiroshi Yoshida complimented the Government of India and stated that hosting GPAI shows India’s strong commitment for responsible AI. He supported India as the Chair of GPAI on the global south. He shared that Japan has established Tokyo Centre of GPAI and stated that Horishma AI process Friends Group has increased to 53 countries and India was one of the first nations to join it.

Shri Jitin Prasada stated that India stands ready at the forefront of global AI innovation. Our commitment is to promote an inclusive and robust AI ecosystem. It is evident from highest AI skill penetration attained by India globally and substantial investments made in nurturing AI startups in the country. He stressed on the vision of INDIAai mission that is to make AI in India and AI work for India. He emphasized on the need to work collaboratively to develop solutions for AI to solve problems and challenges in key sectors like health care, agriculture, education. He expressed that India’s DPI are sought after by the other nations for replications. India’s AI solutions are envisaged to have the same future.

Shri S Krishnan stated that a multi-stakeholder approach is essential for AI adoption at population scale. He stressed on the benefits of AI to the community at large and prevent user harm in all scenarios. He emphasized that AI will be one of the cornerstones for attaining Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Mr. Srinivas Narayanan thanked the Government of India for organizing the global summit on AI and stated that OpenAI would like to partner with INDIAai and contribute with value addition. He shared various use-cases of AI solutions especially Digital Green (in Agriculture), Bhashini (in Indian Langauge), physics wallah (in Education), etc.

Ms. Debjani Ghosh talked about truths about AI and explained that the first truth is AI is having transformational impact, the second is about reconciliation of the investment with the return on investment, and the third one is the human driven aspect of AI and not treating it as a magic bullet to solve problems. She expressed the hope that INDIAai will set a gold standard for AI by being truly inclusive and by keeping AI in human loop rather than keeping human in AI loop.

Mr. Abhishek Singh in the opening ceremony welcomed the dignitaries, GPAI experts, and delegates from research & academia, industry, startups and government in the opening ceremony. He briefly explained the INDIAai Mission and shared that 12 sessions are planned over two days to cover in depth the 7 pillars of the mission and idea is to deliberate on the issues and discuss the way forward from multidimensional perspectives. He also apprised that India, as the chair of GPAI, is working closely with GPAI member States, OECD and the global south for coming up with the future vision of GPAI.

After the opening ceremony, six sessions on AI were held today. Brief details of the sessions are as follows:

Side Session 1: IndiaAI: Large Language Models

The session began with a keynote by Mr. Srinivas Narayanan, Vice President, Open AI. The session included distinguished panelists, namely Ms. Shalini Kapoor, CTO, AWS, Dr. Kalika Bali, Pr. Researcher, Microsoft, Dr. Mohit Sewak, AI Researcher, NVIDIA, Dr. Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder, Sarvam AI, Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan, IIT Bombay and Mr. Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini (Moderator). The discussion covered the complexity and requirement of trillion tokens to deliver high quality LLM to suit Indian requirement and the suggestions included to have multi-models, need to upgrade from conversational AI to actionable AI, need to have synthetic data, miniaturization, and deep understanding that revolution is unfolding, and adoption is the only way forward.

Side Session 2: GPAI Convening on Global Health and AI

The session began with a keynote by Dr. Kartik Adapa, Regional Advisor, Digital Health, WHO. The session included distinguished panelists, namely Mr. Sameer Kanwar, Director, PATH (Moderator), Ms. Megha Chawdhry, Advisor, BrainSight AI, Mr. Ankit Modi, Founding member, Qure.ai, Dr. Sanjay Sarin, VP, FIND, Mr. Mihir Kulkarni, Scientist, Wadhwani AI, Dr. Mona Duggal, Assist. Prof., PGIMER, Dr. Anurag Agrawal, Ashoka University, Sh. Madhukar Kumar Bhagat, JS, MoHFW, Dr. Basant Garg, ACEO, NHA, Ms. Jo Aggarwal, CEO, Wysa and Ms. Geethanjali Radhakrishnan, CEO & MD, Adiuvo Diagnostics. The key points discussed were regulatory and policy issues, healthcare datasets, data protection & privacy, use of AI for community health & mental health and societal issues in the global south. India’s DPI in healthcare and use of AI therein were also discussed.

Side Session 3: IndiaAI: Real World AI Solutions

The keynote was delivered jointly by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana and Sh. Sanket S Bhondve, Joint Secretary, MeitY. The session included distinguished panelists, namely Surabhi Agarwal, Editor, Technology, Economic Times (Moderator), Dr. Alpan Raval, Chief ML Scientist, Wadhwani AI, Mr. Vishal Sunil, CTO, Rocket, Amrita Mahale, Head of Product, ARMMAN, Ms. Priya Nagpurkar, Vice President, Hybrid Cloud and AI Platform, IBM Research, Mr. Manu Chopra, CEO, Karya, Ms. Srujana Merugu, Principal Scientist, Amazon, Aditi Namdeo, Director – Strategic Initiatives, J-PAL and Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI. The session covered quick adoption of AI, AI divide, scaling the AI solution, and security concerns.

Side Session 4: India’s Infrastructure Readiness for AI

The keynote was given by Mr. Thomas Zacharia, SVP, AMD. The session included distinguished panelists, namely Mr. Vishal Dhupar, MD, NVIDIA, Col. A.K Nath (Retd.), ED, C-DAC, Ms. Rohini Srivathsa, CTO, Microsoft, Mr. Sambit Sahu, SVP, Krutrim-Ola, Mr. Anil Nanduri, VP, Intel, Mr. Ranganath Sadasiv, CTO, HPE, Mr. Gaurav Aggarwal, VP-AI, Reliance Jio, Mr. Sunil Gupta, MD & CEO-Yotta Data Services, Mr. Tanuj Bhojwani, Head, People+AI, Mr. Hirdey Vikram, SVP, Netweb Technologies and Mr. Amlan Mohanty, Research Fellow, Carnegie India (Moderator). The sessions covered sovereignty, compliance, digital autonomy, more computational resources, cost-effective GPU services, investment, PARAM series supercomputers, skilled resources, and access to computing,

Side Session 5: IndiaAI: Ensuring Safety, Trust, and Governance in the AI Age

The keynote was given by Shri. S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY. The session included distinguished panelists, namely Dr. Balaraman Ravindran, Professor, IIT Madras, Mr. Arjun Goswami, Director, Public Policy, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Shri. Mahaveer Singhvi, JS, MEA, Mr. Jibu Elias, Country Lead for India, Mozilla (Moderator), Mr Tim Curtis, Director, UNESCO, Mr Sharad Sharma, Co-founder, iSPIRT, Shri Deepak Goel, GC-CLD, MeitY, and Dr. Urvashi Aneja, Director, Digital Futures Lab. The sessions covered sovereignty, compliance, digital autonomy, more computational resources, cost-effective GPU services, investment, PARAM series supercomputers, skilled resources, and access to computing, The session covered the legal and security issues, global response to responsible use of AI, open-source technologies, publically available datasets, etc.

Side Session 6: Collaborative AI on Global Partnership (CAIGP)

The keynote was given by Mr Rohit Rathish, JS (DPA – III), MEA. The session included distinguished panelists, namely Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi, DG, RIS(Moderator), Shri Sushil Pal, JS-ICD, MeitY, Mr. Vishal Dhupar, MD, NVIDIA, Ms. Annabel Lee, Director, AWS, Mr. Jerry Sheehan, Director, OECD, Dr. Kalika Bali, Pr. Researcher, Microsoft, Rudra Chaudhuri, Director, Carnegie India, Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, Ms. Jaya Jagdish, Country Head, AMD India, Anirudh Suri, Managing Partner, India Internet Fund, Mr. Mathieu Marcotte, Director, CEIMIA, and Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Global SVP, Inmobi. The sessions covered sovereignty, compliance, digital autonomy, more computational resources, cost-effective GPU services, investment, PARAM series supercomputers, skilled resources, and access to computing, The session covered the disparities between the Global North and South, global governance mechanisms, democratizing AI through DPI, AI standards, among others.

Background

The Government of India is hosting the ‘Global IndiaAI Summit’ on July 3-4, 2024, in New Delhi. The summit focuses on advancing AI development in areas like Compute Capacity, Foundational Models, Datasets, Application Development, Future Skills, Startup Financing, and Safe AI, which are the seven key pillars of IndiaAi Mission. IndiaAi Mission has been approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2024 with the outlay of USD 1.25 Billion.

GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities. India is the lead chair of GPAI in 2024. As GPAI’s Lead Chair, India is convening global AI experts to discuss key issues and promote trustworthy AI.