Two-day Tourism Fair 2022 Inaugurated at Hotel Pal Heights

Bhubaneswar : The Blue Eye India Pvt. Ltd., established name in the field of Tourism promotion and branding in India, organized a two-day “Tourism Fair 2022” with support of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Jharkhand Tourism, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board and IATO (Indian Association of Tour Operators). This two-day exhibition inaugurated at Hotel Pal Heights, Bhubaneswar to be held from 3rd to 4th September 2022.

The fair is sponsored by Bihar Tourism as a Diamond Sponsor and Gujarat Tourism as Gold Sponsor. The

dignitaries Dr. Md. Sabir Hussain, Nodal Officer, Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management,

Bhubaneswar; Dr. Swajan, Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Management,

Bhubaneswar; Mr. Sudhir Kumar, Bihar Tourism; Mr. Santosh Kumar Choubey, Jharkhand Tourism; Dr.

Ahsan ul Haq, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, Ms. Rashmi Sonia Tirkey Assistant Director, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Bhubaneswar, Mr. Alok Maharana, Secretary, Travel Agents Association of Odisha, Bhubaneswar and Mr. Subrata Bhowmick, Director, Blue Eye India Pvt. Ltd. were presented with others in the Inaugural Ceremony.

After a long dark night that lasted almost two years tourism sector appears to be back to track. Here in two days exhibition a tour enthusiastic will get a discounted tour package plan along with the COVID guidelines. Attempts are being made to uphold the multi-dimensional aspects of Incredible India Campaign in order to encourage & boost the tourism urge to the tour loving people as well as to inculcate the tourism temper & spirit among the visitors to the fair by providing all necessary travel related information’s and booking in a common platform.

This 2 days exhibition will open up a new business horizon for further improvement of travel trade activities in the region and will also help all the visitors to the fair, participating travel trade members & others associated with the industry to interact & exchange their views with each other for developing a strong business network amongst them.