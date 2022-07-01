Two-day Special Session of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly rescheduled; to be held on 3rd and 4th July

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, the two-day Special Session of the State Legislative Assembly, which was scheduled for 2nd and 3rd of July, has now been postponed by a day and it will now be held on 3rd and 4th of July. A release issued from the State Legislative Secretariat today informed that the process for election of Speaker will be held on 3rd of July while the nomination for the same can be filed till 12 noon tomorrow. The Secretariat has appealed to all the legislatures to be present in this session.