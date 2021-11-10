Two-day Regional Conference on “Strengthening the State Institutes of Public Administration” will be held at Lucknow from tomorrow

New Delhi : The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Government of Uttar Pradesh is organizing a Regional Conference on the theme “Strengthening the State Institutes of Public Administration” on November 11-12, 2021 at Lucknow in a semi-virtual mode.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 2-day event along with Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space. Shri Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG and Shri Adil Zainulbhai Chairman Capacity Building Commission will also address the Inaugural Session.

Shri S. N. Tripathi, DG, IIPA will chair the Pre-inaugural session –I on the topic “Faculty Capacity Building”. Shri Parveen Pardeshi, Member (Admn.), Capacity Building Commission will chair the pre-inaugural Session – II on the topic, “Transforming the Future-Public Solution for improving Quality of Life”. In the post lunch sessions, Chaired by Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG, and Shri V. Srinivas, Special Secretary, DARPG, presentations will be made on ‘I-GOT’, ‘e-Governance’ and ‘Establishing Center of Excellence/Governance at ATIs’ respectively.

On Day 2, Presentations will be made on ‘Mission Karmyogi & Future Vision of Training’ in session V, chaired by Shri Adli Zainulbhai, Chairman, and Capacity Building Commission. During session VI, chaired by Shri Pradip K. Tripathi, Secretary, DOPT, presentations will be made on the subject” Greater Synergy among ATIs”.

The main objective of the Conference is to bring national and state level training institutes on the same platform to share emerging requirements in governance for future public solutions for improving quality of life, bringing synergies among administrative Institutes for continuous capacity building, logistics as aimed under Mission Karmyogi. All ATIs/CTIs will participate in the Conference in a semi-virtual mode. This Conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in administrative training, capacity building to facilitate citizen centric governance, improved public service delivery through e-Governance, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly effective administration.