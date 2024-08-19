Bhubaneswar: The two-day orientation-cum-training programme for the new members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly has concluded in Bhubaneswar.

During the closing session on Sunday, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh highlighted the need to put the nation’s interests above personal gains. He warned that unnecessary disruptions in the House could impede the progress of the state and the nation.

Harivansh urged the new MLAs to apply the insights from the orientation effectively. “You have been entrusted by the people to shape their future in the Assembly. It’s our duty to live up to this trust,” he remarked.

Odisha Assembly Speaker, Surama Padhy, who chaired the event, mentioned that the orientation would steer the MLAs in a new direction. She emphasised the importance of upholding discipline and traditions in the House to achieve a developed and welfare-oriented state.