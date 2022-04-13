Two-day National Conference on Cooperation Policy concludes

New Delhi : Government of India, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had carved out a new Ministry of Cooperation on 06th July 2021 with the objective to provide renewed impetus to the growth of Cooperative Sector and realization of vision from Cooperation to Prosperity. Under the dynamic leadership of Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah, Ministry is working incessantly for development of cooperative sector for formulation of new Schemes and the new Cooperation Policy.

In this background, a two-day National Conference on Cooperation Policy was organized at New Delhi on 12-13 April, 2022. The conference was inaugurated by Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah. Minister of State for Cooperation, Shri B. L. Varma also graced the occasion with his presence.

More than two dozen Central Ministries represented by Secretaries and Joint Secretaries, 36 State Governments and Union Territories represented by their Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Registrar Cooperatives and heads of around 40 Cooperatives and other major National Institutions and organizations participated on this conference and shared their valuable views on this event.

Further, this conference was structured into six important themes covering not only whole life cycle of cooperatives but also touching upon all the facets of their business and governance. The panel discussions have been held on following themes:

(i) Present legal framework, identification of Regulatory policy, Operational barriers and measures required for their removal leading to Ease of Doing Business and providing a level playing field to cooperatives and other economic entities.

This session had been chaired by Dr. G.R. Chintala, Chairman, NABARD and Shri TVSN Prasad, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Haryana along with Sh. BL Meena, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. Of Uttar Pradesh have cochaired.

(ii) Reforms for strengthening governance including cooperative principles, democratic member control, increasing member participation, transparency, regular elections, HR Policy, leveraging International & National best practices, account keeping & auditing.

This session had been chaired by Sh. Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Dept of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI, and Sh. Manindar Singh, Addl Chief Secretary (Coop), Govt. of Assam along with Sh. Anoop Kumar, Addl Chief Secretary (Coop), Govt. of Maharashtra had co-chaired the session.

(iii) Multi Cooperative Vibrant economic entities by strengthening infrastructure, strengthening equity base, access to capital, diversification of activities, promoting entrepreneurship, promoting branding, marketing, business plan development, innovation, technology adoption and exports

This session had been chaired by Shri Upendra Prasad Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Textile, GoI and Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Rural Development, GoI along with Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, GoI have cochaired.

(iv) Training, Education, knowledge sharing and Awareness Building including mainstreaming cooperatives, linking training with entrepreneurship, inclusion of Women, Youth & Weaker Sections

This session had been chaired by Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) & Director General, ICAR along with Shri P. Vaiphei, Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Manipur and Dr. Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA, Gujarat had co-chaired the session.

(v) Promoting new cooperatives, revitalising defunct ones, promoting cooperation among cooperatives, increasing membership, formalising collectives, developing cooperatives for sustainable growth, mitigating regional imbalances & exploring new sectors.

This session had been chaired by Shri K.V.Shaji Deputy MD NABARD.

(vi) Promoting social cooperative and role of cooperatives in social security.

This session had been chaired by Dr. Ashok Dalwai, CEO, NRAA, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India.

Minister of State for Cooperation and DONER, Shri B. L. Verma had concluded the conference by giving thanks to all the stakeholders who have attended this two days National Conference on Cooperation Policy and stated that these efforts will culminate in formulation of a new robust National Cooperation Policy giving impetus to strengthen cooperative based economic model in the country to realize the mantra of Sahkar Se Samaridhi.