Puri: Two-day Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri to commence today. Along with lakhs of devotees, President Droupadi Murmu will also attend the annual festival.

The administration has introduced a series of measures to ensure a smooth and safe experience for devotees and visitors. These initiatives include a toll-free grievance hotline, a mobile application for real-time information, and a dedicated police helpline.

Toll-Free Grievance Registration Number

The administration has set up a toll-free number, 18008894898, for registering any kind of complaint during the Rath Yatra. This service, provided by the Srimandir administration, allows devotees to seek immediate assistance for any issues they may encounter during the festival.

Mobile App for Rath Yatra Information

To keep pilgrims and tourists well-informed, a mobile application has been developed specifically for the Rath Yatra. Users can download this app on their phone, to get all the information related to Rath Yatra from the administration.

24/7 Police Helpline

Ensuring round-the-clock security, the police department has established a special helpline number: 6370967100. This dedicated line will be operational throughout the key events of the festival, including Srigundicha Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, and Sunabesha. Devotees can use this number to contact the police for any assistance or to report security concerns.