TVS Motor Unveils All-New Jupiter 110 with Next-Gen Engine and Futuristic Features

Bhubaneswar, September 03, 2024: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three wheeler segment, today launched the all new TVS Jupiter 110. The scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features. The All New TVS Jupiter 110 exemplifies the very essence of “Zyada” – more style, mileage, performance, comfort, convenience, safety, and technology.

TVS Jupiter has been an unwavering companion and has continuously fulfilled the diverse needs of its 6.5 million customers.

At the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President — Head Commuter Business and Head Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Jupiter 110 has been the anchor of the TVS Motor scooter portfolio for the last decade. Over time, 6.5 million households have reposed their faith in this product, making it one of the biggest automotive brands out of India. The core DNA of Zyada Ka Fayda is further reinforced by the reimagined ALL NEW TVS JUPITER. The ability to deliver torque on demand, enhanced fuel-efficiency with loads of usable space, in contemporary design, sets the scooter in a league of its own. This superior proposition will continue to delight customers and build brand love for TVS Jupiter.”

Performance

The TVS Jupiter 110 is powered by a 113.3 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine which generates a power of 5.9 kW@6500 rpm and a torque of 9.8 Nm@ 5,000 rpm (with iGO Assist) and 9.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (without Assist). The scooter encompasses pioneering technology that achieves a 10% increase in mileage compared to its predecessor. This is attributed to the innovative iGO Assist technology. It has an intelligent ignition system with auto Start-Stop functionality and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator) aimed at enhancing performance by harnessing power from the battery during overtaking and climbing. This facilitates additional acceleration precisely when required.

Exemplifying Excellence

Style meets excitement :with Infinity Lamps

Performance meets mileage: with All New Jupiter 110 engine and iGO Assist which gives 10% more mileage and better pick-up.

Practicality meets comfort: with Front Fuel Fill, Long Seat, More Leg Space and Body Balance Technology

Safety Meets innovation : Double Helmet Storage, Metal Maxx Body, Follow Me Headlamps, Turn signal lamp rest, Emergency brake warning

Technology meets Convenience : Fully Digital Bluetooth Enabled Cluster with Call and SMS, Navigation with Voice Assist, Find My Vehicle and more features.

Choice Meets intuition : with a range of six elegant colours.

The TVS Jupiter is meticulously designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. It boasts a range of segment-first features, including a spacious glove box, front fuel fill, a long seat, an all-in-one lock, a USB mobile charger, and the patented E-Z center stand. The scooter’s LED headlamp ensures superior illumination for safe night rides, while the motorcycle-like front telescopic suspension and large 90/90-12 inch tyres guarantee a smooth and comfortable journey. The vehicle comes with Body balance Technology 2.0 – engineered to a forward, lower and more central mass position. The fuel tank is moved by over 1,000 mm bringing the centre of gravity – (CoG) forward and lower, giving the vehicle superior stability. Combined with the large 12” wheels and optimal wheelbase, the all new TVS Jupiter 110 is a breeze to balance in tight traffic even at very low speeds.

Design Philosophy

The TVS Jupiter 110 is designed with ergonomics at its core, featuring a well-positioned handlebar, spacious floorboard, and an accessible seat height, ensuring maximum comfort for riders of all sizes and genders. The stylish Piano Black finish and Signature Infinity lights add a touch of sophistication that reflects modern India’s evolving taste. It also comes equipped with a fully digital colour LCD speedometer with smart alerts, average and real-time mileage indicators.

Safety benchmarks

The all new TVS Jupiter 110 comes equipped some of the best safety and convenience features on a scooter including:

Assurance of MetalMaxx – metal fuel tank, front fender and side panels

Dual Helmet Space

Emergency Brake Warning

Turn Signal lamp Reset

Follow Me Headlamp

It is thoughtfully curated with a palette of exciting colours – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. Starting at a price of Rs. 78,600/- (ex-showroom, Odisha), the scooter will be available in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC at all TVSM dealerships.