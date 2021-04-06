TVS Motor Company sales in March 2021 grow by 123%

Hosur: TVS Motor Company registered sales of 322,683 units in March 2021 as against 144,739 units in March 2020.

Two-Wheeler:

Total two-wheelers grew by 130% registering sales of 307,437 units in March 2021 as against 133,988 units in March 2020. Domestic two-wheelers recorded 115% growth with sales of 202,155 units in March 2021 as against 94,103 units in March 2020.

Motorcycle sales grew by 136% registering 157,294 units in March 2021 as against 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 206% registering 104,513 units in March 2021 as against 34,191 units in March 2020.

Exports:

The Company’s total exports grew by 138% recording 119,422 units in March 2021 as against 50,197 units registered in the month of March 2020. Two-wheeler exports grew by 164% recording 105,282 units in March 2021 as against 39,885 units in March 2020. An increase in motorcycle sales in key international markets has significantly contributed to this achievement.

Commenting on the export milestone, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers and our passionate team who have made this possible. Along with our industry peers, we look forward to continue playing a role in making Indian two and three-wheelers popular and aspirational in many global markets. Over the past months, we have witnessed growth across various geographies with a definite shift to premiumisation. We will strive to keep this momentum going forward as we seek to delight customers with our exciting range of products. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation.”

Three-Wheeler:

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 42% registering 15,246 units in March 2021 as against 10,751 units in March 2020.

Fourth Quarter Sales Performance FY 2020-21:

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, two-wheeler sales grew by 50% increasing from 5.90 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 to 8.87 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. Three-wheeler sales of the Company registered sales of 0.43 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 as against 0.41 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

