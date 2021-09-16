TVS Motor Company launchesNaked Street Design ‘TVS Raider’motorcycle globally for theGenZ

Hosur :TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch ofthefeature-rich offering in the125cc segmentTVS Raiderfor the aspirational young customers in India and globally. The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes withfirst-in-class features such as a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inchTFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company,said,“TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally.”

Mr.Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company,said, “TVS Motor Company has long recognised GenZ as a key consumer cohort. Some of the favourite brands of GenZ come from our stable,like in EV – TVSiQUBEandthe TVS Racing born TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125. We will again seize their imagination with the TVS Raiderand itsNaked Street Styling, best-in-class Acceleration with Ride Modes and mono-shock based ride-handling together with the TVSintelliGO and ETFi led mileage performance. I am sure our customers would appreciate the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider; its one-of-a-kind animalistic headlightand the first-in-segment reverse LCD cluster.We will also offer a SMARTXONNECTTMvariant with Bluetooth Connectivity, Navigation and Voice Assist. In the words of the GenZ, TVS Raider is A WICKED RIDE!”