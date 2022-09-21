‘TVS Motor Company launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh’

Dhaka : TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh. The new generation ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track. This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed.

The motorcycle boasts single channel super moto ABS unit that has been conceived and perfected on the track. The system gives the racer total braking control while providing sharp feedback.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to introduce ABS in TVS Apache RTR 160 2V in Bangladesh. The riders can fully enjoy the capabilities of their TVS Apache 160 2V and experience superior levels of safety and stability with the ABS technology. Bangladesh is an important market for TVS Motor and we aim to provide cutting edge safety technology along with stylish and performance driven product to our consumers. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS will ensure that our customers are always safe while experiencing the thrill of pure performance motorcycling. With the launch of this variant and our vast service network in Bangladesh, I am sure we will set a new benchmark in customer satisfaction.”

Mr. J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, said, “TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is the most loved motorcycle and has been liked by consumers in Bangladesh for its unique aggressive style. The introduction of the ABS technology will ensure better safety for the riders. The stylish features, assurance of TVSM brand quality, performance, and now with ABS technology, this product will be a hit in Bangladesh market.”

Powered by RTR oversquare engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V has a fuel-injected 159.7 cc single-cylinder 2-valve SOHC air-cooled motor. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V also comes equipped with Glide Through Technology (GTT) and a fuel-injected engine. GTT is essentially a torque assist system, which automatically increases engine torque when you want to ride the bike at low speeds in city traffic.

Engine specifications feature a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2-valve engine that delivers 14.14 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 13.03 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a five-speed gearbox. Apart from the addition of ABS, braking hardware remains unchanged. A 270 mm petal disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum unit at the rear perform anchoring tasks.

With synchro stiff chassis, the racing machine provides stiffness for straight-line performance and flex for aggressive cornering. The set up provides the customers absolute confidence to ride on the very edge.