TVS Motor Company launches Naked Street Design ‘TVS Raider’ motorcycle for Gen Z in Latin America

Hosur : TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of the feature-rich offering in the 125cc segment TVS Raider for the aspirational young customers across countries in Latin America (LATAM). The distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch Start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage. The new generation bike has been launched for Gen Z customers in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “LATAM is an important market for TVS Motor Company. Our products have always been well appreciated in this region. We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider across key markets like Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua to delight the new-age customers. We always focus on understanding local customer needs and offering them products across segments that boast best-in-class features and cutting-edge technology. I am certain that our young customers would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider.”

Style:

TVS Raider embodies the TVS Motor Company design spirit of innovation with a unique and bold design theme. The motorcycle has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise this theme. The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider muscular, solid appeal. At the same time, it is a sporty, compact and agile motorcycle for your everyday ride. Signature design elements of the TVS Raider are its distinctive and aggressive headlamp and tail-lamp that provide excellent visibility. The youthful colour schemes with specially designed textures and finishes are inseparable aspects of its sporty and energetic design.

Performance:

TVS Raider is coupled to an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, and it churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS @ 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 secs. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

A Reverse LCD digital speedometer is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy to read details. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

Comfort, Safety and Convenience:

The ergonomics of the TVS Raider is developed with supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. Based on the TVS Motor Company’s performance motorcycle DNA, the configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. With its distinct note, the exhaust design is tuned to perfection as it reverberates the indomitable spirit of the motorcycle. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, helmet reminder, and the USB charger are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience.

TVS Raider will come in a colour selection of Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.