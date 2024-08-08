TVS Motor Company introduces new colours to TVS NTORQ lineup

Bangalore, August 08, 2024: TVS Motor Company (TVSM), a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments, today announced the launch of new colour variants to the TVS NTORQ 125 and the Race XP series. The new options will appeal to varied preferences. The TVS NTORQ 125 targets young professionals seeking a perfect blend of style and performance. The Race XP is designed for thrill-seekers who look for unparalleled power.

There has been a notable shift in consumer preferences towards minimalist and modern product designs. TVS NTORQ 125 is therefore widening its base with a trio of vibrant and striking colour options – Turquoise, Harlequin Blue and Nardo Grey. Additionally, TVS NTORQ Race XP has launched a matte black special edition that combines multiple textures on black, ranging from matte and glossy piano black. The new colour variants of TVS NTORQ are done as an expression of the rider’s vibrant personalities.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Marketing – Scooters, Commuter Motorcycles & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor, it is our endeavour to provide a platform for self-expression to our customers. The TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS NTORQ Race XP exemplify our commitment to this vision. The new striking colour variants showcase a modern approach to scooter design, seamlessly combining excitement with self-expression.”

Complementing the TVS NTORQ 125’s stylish palette is a robust 124.8 cc, three-valve engine, producing 9.5 PS at 7,000 RPM and 10.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM. It is equipped with practical enhancements, including bluetooth connectivity, a fully digital display, dual ride modes, and signature LED headlamp.

The scooter offers an exceptional riding experience that combines performance, convenience, and style.

The TVS NTORQ Race XP edition is engineered for thrill-seekers, and is built for ultimate adventure. It has a powerful 124.8cc three-valve engine, producing an impressive 10.2 PS at 7,000 RPM and 10.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM, making it the most powerful scooter in its class. With aggressive styling and sharp graphics, the Race XP stands out on city streets. It is crafted to be an essential part of the rider’s night-time experiences, making it the perfect choice for those who look for excitement and performance.

The new variants of TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS NTORQ Race XP are now available at authorized TVS Motor Company dealerships across India starting at Rs 86,871 (Ex-showroom Delhi) and Rs.97,501 (Ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.