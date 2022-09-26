TVS Jupiter Celebrates “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” Milestone With The Launch Of The New TVS Jupiter Classic

New Delhi : TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of the new TVS Jupiter Classic. This is a celebratory edition as TVS Jupiter clocks the Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road milestone.

The New TVS Jupiter Classic gets a premium rendition with black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. It also gets handlebar ends, diamond cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with back rest. The decals, dial art depict the timeless Classic charm. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours Mystic Grey and Regal Purple. The TVS Jupiter Classic is a contemporarised rendition of a premium classic theme. Staying true to the philosophy of Zyada ka Fayda, the variant delivers the promise of Zyada safety with disc brakes & engine kill switch and Zyada convenience with all-in-one lock, USB charger and pillion back rest making it a unique offering with style and substance. KEY FEATURES Disc brakes with diamond cut alloy wheels

All-in-one-lock

Premium seat with back rest

Black elements like – mirrors, logo

New speedometer dial art

Engine kill switch

USB Charger

New inner-colour panels

Two new colour variants – Regal Purple and Mystic Grey

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President (Marketing) Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company,, said, “The New TVS Jupiter Classic is contemporised premium classic. This variant celebrates TVS Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is the acknowledgement and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter. With the TVS Jupiter Classic we recommit to consistent delivery of the TVS Jupiter Brand promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA.”

TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by a next generation, aluminum, low-friction 110 cc engine that delivers an incredible mix of power, superior acceleration, and best-in-class fuel-efficiency. The metal bodied, TVS Jupiter Classic is styled to have a substantial on road presence, which delivers high-performance ride quality with superior ride comfort making it a perfect, sensible companion. The scooter also comes with TVS Motor patented Econometer, which guides riders in both ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’ and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.

TVS Jupiter Classic will be introduced in the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes priced at Rs. 85,866/- (ex-showroom, Delhi).