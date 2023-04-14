TVS Eurogrip Tyres forays into Superbike & Adventure Touring tyre segments

Mumbai : TVS Eurogrip, India’s leading 2 & 3-wheeler tyre brand, launched adventure touring tyres and superbike tyres in the presence of MS Dhoni and other CSK players in the city today. The launch was attended by business partners and key customers. The event also marked the brand’s celebration of their association with CSK.

Explaining the products launched, P Madhavan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, TVS Srichakra Ltd said, “Launching a range of adventure touring and superbike tyres is a big milestone for us, further augmenting our product range, which is already the widest in the category. I am glad we have been able to do it in the presence of our business partners and CSK stars. These high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions. Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market.”

At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound, Duratrail and Terrabite amongst other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category.

About the latest releases:

Roadhound – A zero-degree steel belted radial tyre for superbikes with excellent grip, handling, and mileage. Roadhound is great for high speeds and its silica compound enhances wet grip and advanced tread geometry boosts stability and comfort.

Duratrail EB+ pattern – This aligned block type design offers superior grip and is excellent for on-off road applications. The grooves derive better stability & mileage, and the width expands from the centre to help expel water quickly. Exceptional cornering ability is a highlight of this product, this ensured by the rounded shoulder profile.

Terrabite DB+ – It is a robust tyre built for tough terrains and off-roads. Its bigger blocks give superior grip. Its strong construction and deeper treads provide long lasting durability.