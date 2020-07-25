&TV actors’ express gratitude towards their parents for being their source of inspiration on Parents Day

Parents are always the first individuals from whom we draw inspiration. Right from trying to ape their handwriting to dressing up like them, pretending to go to the office with a briefcase in hand; it is often our parents who become our role models for life. No matter how old we turn, our parents continue to inspire us in their majestic ways. While being our pillar of strength, there is something about them that keeps fuelling a fire within us to keep moving ahead. Recognising the selfless efforts of parents, &TV artists share how their parents are their source of inspiration.

Sneha Wagh, who essays Bal Hanuman’s mother, Anjani Maa in &TV’s Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram accredits her parents for what she has achieved today. Talking about the same, she expresses, “When it comes to my parents, I have been quite vocal and even today will proudly acknowledge that I owe my success to them. The skills I possess is because they let me be myself. Acting and dancing are artforms where one requires to express, to be let free. My parents have never held me back from expressing how I feel. Hence, I had no fear of being judged or misinterpreted by others. That, in my view, is vital when it comes to choosing a career path. Today, the person I am is with due credits to my parents. They inspire me every day to be to myself.”

Sarika Bahroliya aka Gudiya from the show &TV’sGudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari is very close to her parents and is missing their presence this Parents Day. Sharing her thoughts on it, she says, “My parents are my lifeline, and I would want them to be with me forever. They were quite strict when I was young. I was given very less pocket money and was told to spend them very cautiously, but now I realise that it was for my betterment. Today, whatever I am, it is because of them. I learnt to be calm and patient from my mother, while my father taught me everything about banking and finance. They introduced to me what sharing means and how to care for others. I am thankful to them for inculcating these values in me and making me a good human being. I miss having them around, especially in this critical situation. We connect on video calls, but I look forward to meeting them soon.”

Dabanggdulhaniya Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “My parents have been my constant support since the start of my career. Both of them have been strong followers of Art and Music. Following their footsteps, I dived into theatre at a very young age. They would always sit in the audience and cheer me during my performance while I was in college. The day I signed Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, I was extremely nervous and immediately called my mother to explain my anxiety of not knowing the Bundelkhandi language. She calmed me down and took the next flight to Mumbai and taught me the language. She taught me so well that my first-day dialogue delivery amazed the entire crew. While my mother helped me master the dialogues, my father helped me sing in Bundelkhandi. They have been my strongest pillars of strength ever since I’ve known the words ‘Maa’ and ‘Papa’.”

Tanvi Dogra, whoplays the ardent devotee of Santoshi Maa in &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein shares, “My parents are my biggest supporters and pillars of strength. Be it my career choice or any life decisions. When I signed my first show, I had to move to Mumbai from Pune. My parents were initially sceptical and were concerned about my well-being. After a week, mom shifted with me while brother and father continued to live in Pune. It’s only then I realised parents could go to any length to protect and care for their child, even if it means staying away from each other for the sake of their child. We share a strong bond based on love, trust, and care for each other. It is only due to their constant support and belief in my abilities that instilled the confidence into me to become what I am today.”

Ashish Kadian, who plays Indresh in &TV’s Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein shares, “Since childhood, I was inclined towards extracurriculars as against academics. When I decided to pursue my career in acting, both my parents were extremely hesitant due to the fear of sustenance in the entertainment industry. Recognising my talent & hard work, they eventually encouraged me to follow my dream. My father provided for my Mumbai tickets and gave me some cash. I went for multiple auditions, did night-shifts at a call centre so that I could pay for my acting classes and house rent, and finally was able to bag my first ever role in a show. The first time they saw me on television, their happiness was beyond bounds. I am proud to share that the struggle and determination which got me my first job was only possible because of the trust my parents had in me. I have eventually realised the importance of the phrase my father often said, ‘Hard work always bears fruits of success’.”

Related

comments