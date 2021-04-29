TV Actor Aansh Arora Donated More Than 100 Oxygen Cylinders and 1000 Oxygen Flow Meter Cylinder Kits to Needy People

Mumbai: Bollywood fraternity, in the past two months, have come forward to help people tackle the coronavirus pandemic and navigate through the subsequent lockdown. Now, it is reported that actor Aansh Arora has donated more than 100 oxygen cylinders and more than 1000 oxygen BPC flow meter cylinder kits to the needy people in Delhi and Gurgaon. Aansh is trying to do their bit during the Covid-19 second wave, by providing oxygen cylinders and other medical equipments. He is using his social media Instagram and Facebook @aanshharora to reach to amplify calls for help. The actor is silently paying the expenses of many oxygen cylinders and medical equipments being used at the covid centre for coronavirus patients.

Aansh Arora Said, “Me and My Team Are Trying Our Level Best to Reach Out to The People Who Are in Urgent Need of Oxygen Cylinders and Medical Equipment. Receiving calls and messages from 1000s of people DAY AND NIGHT asking for oxygen cylinders and oxygen flow meter cylinder kits we are keeping our best foot forward to help all those people in urgent need. It gives immense satisfaction in helping all these people. We are Doing our bit to help fight against covid19 pandemic situation and requesting all those to come forward and help however they can. We need more helping hands to con over this situation as soon as possible. We are keeping all the required safety measures and precautions. Please stay home, stay safe, don’t go out until it’s really needed”.

Aansh is known for his roles in shows such as Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Tanhaiyan, Queens Hain Hum.

