Tuticorin Airport undergoing up-gradation for better passenger services

New Delhi : In order to cater the rising passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connections, Airport Authority of India’s Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu is undergoing major up-gradation. It which includes the extension of Runway for operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of new apron, new terminal building, technical Block cum control tower & new fire station at a cost of Rs. 381 crores.

Spread over an area of 13500sqm, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours. The building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and new approach road.

Inspired by the famous Chettinad houses of the region, the intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building’s architecture. The interiors of the building reflect the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. The new terminal will be a four-star GRIHA rated energy efficient building with sustainability features.

The airport development project also includes widening extension and strengthening work of existing runway, making airport suitable for operation of A-321 type of aircraft. Construction of new ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, isolation bay, and five aircraft parking bays to park A-321 type of aircraft is also part of the project.

Tuticorin is the only airport located beyond Madurai in southern Tamil Nadu region. Up-gradation of the airport will not only fulfil the demand of local community for enhanced passenger services but will also promote trade & tourism in Tuticorin and neighbouring districts like Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari. The project for up-gradation and expansion of the airport is likely to be completed by December 2023.

Widening & Strengthening of Runway

Extension of Runway – Work in progress

Terminal Building -Work in Progress

Perspective View- Facade

Check-In Area