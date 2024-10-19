Turekela Police Rescue Seven Migrant Labourers from Trafficking in Balangir

At least seven migrant laborers were rescued by Turekela police on Saturday while being trafficked. The police intercepted an auto transporting the laborers to Kantabanji Railway Station and requested proper documentation. When the laborers could not provide the necessary papers, the police realized they were being illegally trafficked to another state. All the rescued individuals hail from Mahulabahali village in Balangir district. The auto driver was arrested, while the alleged mastermind behind the trafficking, Lochan Dharua, is currently on the run.