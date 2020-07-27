Tulsi Kumar collaborates with Millind Gaba and Jaani for her single ‘Naam’

New Delhi: After winning hearts with several chartbusters over the years, the versatile Tulsi Kumar is all set to bring audiences another soulful song. In 2019, Tulsi not only had massive hits with Tera Ban Jaunga (Kabir Singh), O Saki Saki (Batla House ) and Enni Soni (Saaho) but is now conquering the independent music space. In 2020, Tulsi is giving her fans some first-time collaborations. After Tere Naal with Darshan Raval, Tulsi has collaborated with Punjabi singer Millind Gaba, who has delivered several hits along with talented lyricist Jaani.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, composed by Nirmaan, with music by Millind himself, Naam will be the trio’s first song together that will show you how ‘love always finds its way back’.

Tulsi Kumar, who has always admired Jaani and Millind’s work says, “We wanted the video to connect with the common people and make us touch base with our human side. The whole team has put in their efforts to bring this song together. ‘Naam’ is one of those sweet, emotional songs that will leave you with a smile on your face”.

Shot before the country went under lockdown, the teams had a fun time filming the music video featuring Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba and directed by Arvindr Khaira. Speaking about his experience of creating Naam singer Millind says, “I’m pretty excited about this track as it’s my first collaboration with Tulsi Kumar, who is so humble and down-to-earth. We started working on this song over 9 months ago and wanted the composition to do justice to Jaani’s beautiful lyrics. All our fans eagerly await the release of this track and we are so happy to bring it to audiences. The music video is truly next level.”

After creating frenzy with Pachtaoge, lyricist Jaani talks about Naam, “Love is a complex emotion but the simplest way of explaining it is people being there for each other no matter what the obstacles or problems and that’s what ‘Naam’ is trying to convey. I’m happy to collaborate with Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba who brought the words to life.”

Says composer Nirmaan, “Working on this song was a great experience. We kept it simple yet relatable and we hope audiences enjoy it.”

Says Arvindr Khaira, who directed the music video, “The soothing yet nostalgic melody of the song inspired the concept of ‘Naam’. It was wonderful working with Tulsi and Millind as they are very dedicated and honest as artists.”

T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar says, “Naam is a song about unconditional love within the sad romantic zone .The music video depicts a lot of depth, pain and hope through its beautiful storyline that’s sure to connect with audiences out there.”

