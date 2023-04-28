Tulip garden at Sanasar, Jammu and Kashmir witnesses huge footfall

RAMBAN : The Tulip Garden at Sanasar – the J&K’s second biggest and Jammu division’s biggest Tulip garden, is witnessing huge footfall of the tourists from different places of the country.

The Garden is spread over 40 kanals (5 acres) of land adjacent to the Lake surrounded by picturesque Sanasar meadows. Around 2.75 lakh tulip bulbs of 25 varieties and different hues have been planted in the garden.

It was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor, J&K UT, Shri Manoj Sinha on April 8 during a grand function held amid much fanfare.

The tourists from all over the country and even outside the country are visiting Tulip Garden in Sanasar in hordes thereby boosting the socio-economic status of the area.

Till date, 43964 tourists including 18026 from J&K and 25936 local tourists besides a few foreigners have visited Sanasar this year, so far.

At present 40 percent Tulip flowers are in bloom which will remain bloomed for 10 more days.