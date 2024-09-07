TSF, NINL and Local Health Authorities partner to enhance eye care services in Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar: To ensure accessible healthcare against preventable blindness and improve the quality of eye care services in the Danagadi and Sukinda region, Tata Steel Foundation along with Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) organised a ‘Convergence Meeting’ at Hotel Ginger, Kalinganagar on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by key health stakeholders, including Dr Sibashis Moharana, Chief District Medical Officer, Jajpur, representatives from the District Blind Control Society (DBCS), and leading eye hospitals of the region including Krishna Eye Hospital, Bhoomika Eye Hospital, Sushruta Hospital and Maroof Eye & Multispeciality Hospital



During the meeting, participants discussed strategies to enhance the eye health programme for school children, identify Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) cases, and provide training to Angan wadi Workers (AWW), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM), and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) on common eye ailments.

A key outcome of the discussion was the proposal to form a ‘Steering Committee’ comprising representatives from DBCS, all local eye hospitals, and medical officers from Danagadi and Sukinda blocks to efficiently monitor cataract cases and oversee screening efforts.



Till date, Tata Steel Foundation has facilitated 2,739 screenings for cataract this year across Danagadi and Sukinda blocks, identifying 401 cataract cases. Of these, TSF has enabled successful surgeries for 330 individuals, demonstrating its commitment to improving eye health care in the region while shaping avenues for a transformed, inclusive tomorrow.